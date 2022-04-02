Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $123,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 187,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.54. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

