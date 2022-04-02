Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 248.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,084,000 after purchasing an additional 800,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 277.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after purchasing an additional 571,667 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 186,773 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 847,915.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 169,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 66.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 164,645 shares during the period.

QQQJ stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

