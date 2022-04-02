Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,003,000 after purchasing an additional 815,142 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $161,632,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Ecolab by 6,563.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 529,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,453,000 after acquiring an additional 521,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $180.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.85 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.91. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.