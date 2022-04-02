Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Anthem by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth about $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Anthem by 29.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 51.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,945,000 after purchasing an additional 588,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Anthem by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $559.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.05.

NYSE ANTM opened at $499.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $460.52 and a 200 day moving average of $434.58. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $349.05 and a 1 year high of $505.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

