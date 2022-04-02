Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 27.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $81.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

