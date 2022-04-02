Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 584 VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,319,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,085,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,657,000 after acquiring an additional 239,906 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1,462.2% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 206,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after acquiring an additional 193,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $75.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.71. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43.

