Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,452 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $118.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $209.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

