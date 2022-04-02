Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,037 shares in the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,418 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,122 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16.

