Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRVR. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 288,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 55,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF alerts:

Shares of SRVR stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average is $39.25. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $43.50.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.