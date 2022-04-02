Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Amyris in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Amyris by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amyris in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Amyris in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amyris in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRS stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.58. Amyris has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

