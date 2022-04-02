Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in March

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
OTCMKTS:ANXGF opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. Anaconda Mining has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.85.
About Anaconda Mining (Get Rating)
