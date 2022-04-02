Analysts Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Will Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.55. Cboe Global Markets also posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $122,670,000. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $13,927,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after buying an additional 1,229,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE opened at $116.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.16 and a 200 day moving average of $123.71. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $98.80 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

