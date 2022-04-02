Analysts Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) will announce $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.16. Exxon Mobil posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 201.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of $7.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $9.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $8.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,494,002,000 after buying an additional 1,128,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after buying an additional 5,807,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,632,000 after buying an additional 164,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,671,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,466,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $351.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.01.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

