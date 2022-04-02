Analysts Expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) to post $97.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.39 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $87.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $429.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $419.09 million to $435.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $476.90 million, with estimates ranging from $468.64 million to $493.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHUY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $26.55. 160,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,886. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $504.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

