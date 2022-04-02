Analysts Expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. CURO Group posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. CURO Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $224.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CURO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

CURO remained flat at $$13.05 during trading on Friday. 55,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,228. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $525.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.14, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CURO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CURO Group by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CURO Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 77,191 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CURO Group by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in CURO Group by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 260,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 79,440 shares during the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CURO Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.