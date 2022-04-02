Analysts Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Post $2.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Morgan Stanley posted earnings of $2.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year earnings of $7.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

NYSE:MS opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.88 and its 200-day moving average is $98.23. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.