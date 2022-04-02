Analysts Expect Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $322.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) to post $322.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $359.00 million and the lowest is $278.00 million. Northern Oil and Gas posted sales of $157.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Northern Oil and Gas.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $29.86.

About Northern Oil and Gas (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.