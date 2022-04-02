Analysts Expect ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.30. ProPhase Labs posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ProPhase Labs.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRPH shares. TheStreet raised ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ProPhase Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

PRPH opened at $7.31 on Friday. ProPhase Labs has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

