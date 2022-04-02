Analysts Expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) will post sales of $34.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.40 million. Quipt Home Medical posted sales of $24.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year sales of $147.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.60 million to $153.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $207.27 million, with estimates ranging from $165.30 million to $236.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $29.12 million for the quarter.

QIPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.29. 40,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $143.85 million and a PE ratio of -13.41. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 47.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

