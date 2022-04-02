Analysts Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Billion

Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.36 billion and the highest is $4.50 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $4.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $19.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $19.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $20.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

WM traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $159.81. 1,605,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,085. Waste Management has a one year low of $129.70 and a one year high of $168.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.00. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.