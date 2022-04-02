Analysts Offer Predictions for SRAX, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SRAX in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford expects that the business services provider will earn $4.71 per share for the year. B. Riley also issued estimates for SRAX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get SRAX alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SRAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Dawson James upped their target price on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAX opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.87. SRAX has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in SRAX in the 4th quarter valued at $5,243,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX in the third quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SRAX by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SRAX during the 4th quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SRAX by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

About SRAX (Get Rating)

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.