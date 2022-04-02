Analysts Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Target Price at C$20.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peters & Co reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

AQN stock opened at C$19.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.88. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$17.14 and a 52 week high of C$21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$18.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.26.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$749.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$761.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

