Analysts Set Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Price Target at $404.00

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $404.00.

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $4.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.66. 305,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $251.30 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.49.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $191,481,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $171,358,000 after buying an additional 152,258 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,315,000 after buying an additional 149,647 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,509,000 after buying an additional 133,654 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

