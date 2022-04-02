Analysts Set Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Price Target at $404.00

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $404.00.
CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.
Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $4.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.66. 305,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $251.30 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.49.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $191,481,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $171,358,000 after buying an additional 152,258 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,315,000 after buying an additional 149,647 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,509,000 after buying an additional 133,654 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
