Analysts Set Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Target Price at $191.15

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.77.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,941,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,326,531,000 after buying an additional 69,802 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,793,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,995 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 113.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,116 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Chart Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,389,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,627,000 after buying an additional 31,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded up $2.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.56. 516,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 121.22 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.67. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

