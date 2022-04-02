Analysts Set MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target at $10.20

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.29.

MEIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of MEIP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,241,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,691. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.38.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 50.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 202,521 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 99.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 27,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 101,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 31,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

