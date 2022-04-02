Analysts Set OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Target Price at $26.00

Shares of OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OZMLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of OZMLF stock remained flat at $$19.65 on Monday. OZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

