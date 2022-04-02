Analyzing CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) and FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. CNB Financial pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FB Financial pays out 13.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CNB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and FB Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

CNB Financial has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FB Financial has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CNB Financial and FB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 FB Financial 0 0 4 0 3.00

FB Financial has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.03%. Given FB Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FB Financial is more favorable than CNB Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CNB Financial and FB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $213.03 million 2.08 $57.71 million $3.16 8.28 FB Financial $613.25 million 3.36 $190.29 million $3.96 10.95

FB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CNB Financial. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.0% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of FB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of CNB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of FB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CNB Financial and FB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 27.09% 15.42% 1.12% FB Financial 31.03% 13.04% 1.50%

Summary

FB Financial beats CNB Financial on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNB Financial (Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Clearfield, PA.

About FB Financial (Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business. The company also provides owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate commercial, residential real estate 1-4 family mortgage, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, construction, land acquisition, residential lines of credit, and land development loans; and consumer and other loans, such as car, boat, and other recreational vehicle loans, as well as manufactured homes without real estate and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services through its bank branch networks in the southeastern United States; an internet delivery channel; and trust, insurance, and investment services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 82 full-service bank branches and 9 limited-service branches locations throughout Tennessee, North Alabama, Southern Kentucky, and North Georgia; and 23 mortgage offices throughout the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as First South Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FB Financial Corporation in 2016. FB Financial Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.