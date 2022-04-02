Analyzing MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) and Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS)

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) and Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MIND C.T.I. and Thoughtworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A Thoughtworks 0 3 9 0 2.75

Thoughtworks has a consensus price target of $30.64, indicating a potential upside of 46.38%. Given Thoughtworks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Thoughtworks is more favorable than MIND C.T.I..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of MIND C.T.I. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and Thoughtworks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. $26.30 million 2.23 $5.95 million $0.29 10.14 Thoughtworks $1.07 billion 5.97 -$23.62 million N/A N/A

MIND C.T.I. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Thoughtworks.

Profitability

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and Thoughtworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. 22.47% 27.54% 18.15% Thoughtworks N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MIND C.T.I. beats Thoughtworks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MIND C.T.I. (Get Rating)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

About Thoughtworks (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses. It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services, including modernization strategy and execution, digital platform strategy and engineering organization transformation, cloud modernization, cloud-native application support and evolution, and platform assessment and remediation; and customer experience, product, and design services comprising idea to market, customer experience strategy, product management transformation, and product design and delivery. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms and data mesh, continuous delivery for machine learning, and data governance; and digital transformation and operations services, which include delivery transformation, digital fluency, organization transformation, value-driven portfolio management, technology strategy, executive advisory, and digital foundations training. It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance; and automotive, travel, and transportation. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

