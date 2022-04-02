Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 233.15% and a negative net margin of 3,474.84%.
Shares of ANGN stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 98,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,918. The firm has a market cap of $66.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18. Angion Biomedica has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $17.90.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANGN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.
