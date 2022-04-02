APA (NYSE:APA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of APA opened at $42.22 on Thursday. APA has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $42.77.
About APA (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on APA (APA)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.