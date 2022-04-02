AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APPF. Stephens raised AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

APPF opened at $115.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3,849.95 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $150.78.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

