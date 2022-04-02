Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.77

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 24.77 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 19.25 ($0.25). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 297,423 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of £12.87 million and a PE ratio of -3.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 23.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.16.
Applied Graphene Materials Company Profile (LON:AGM)
