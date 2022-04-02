Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.77

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 24.77 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 19.25 ($0.25). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 297,423 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £12.87 million and a PE ratio of -3.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 23.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.

