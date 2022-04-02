Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Aramark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARMK. StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of ARMK opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.31%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

