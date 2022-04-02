Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

ADM opened at $91.17 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $93.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.46. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $11,915,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,118,000 after acquiring an additional 683,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,878,000 after acquiring an additional 947,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,430,000 after purchasing an additional 271,826 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,635,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,227,000 after purchasing an additional 61,125 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

