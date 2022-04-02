Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $98.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Archer Daniels have outpaced the industry in a year's time on robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in fourth-quarter 2021. Both top and bottom lines beat estimates and grew year over year. This marked the 10th straight quarter of an earnings surprise and the ninth straight quarter of adjusted operating profit growth. Results gained from solid demand, improved productivity and product innovations. Robust crushing margins, persistent growth in the Nutrition segment, as well as contributions from its recent buyouts, have been growth drivers. Management remains optimistic about 2022 performance. It is on track to expand its portfolio of sustainable higher-margin solutions. However, dismal margins and rising SG&A costs are deterrents. Higher input costs and elevated compensation-related expenses are likely to hurt results.”

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.29.

ADM opened at $91.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $93.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.