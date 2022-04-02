Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Receives $67.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACA shares. TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Arcosa stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.39.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.33 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arcosa will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $15,080,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Arcosa by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 25,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcosa by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,469,000 after purchasing an additional 275,553 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Arcosa by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arcosa by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,719,000 after purchasing an additional 41,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

