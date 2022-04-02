Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Update

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ARSMF opened at 0.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.33. Ares Strategic Mining has a twelve month low of 0.21 and a twelve month high of 0.69.
About Ares Strategic Mining (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ares Strategic Mining (ARSMF)
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.