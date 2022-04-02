ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 2,515 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,958,000 after buying an additional 115,515 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Xerox in the third quarter worth approximately $70,813,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Xerox by 11.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,459,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,611,000 after purchasing an additional 245,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Xerox by 23.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,167,000 after purchasing an additional 283,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.97. 1,873,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,490. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $25.58.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

