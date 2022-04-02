ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,241 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $171.68. 1,492,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,291. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.35 and a 200-day moving average of $161.58. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.45 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The company has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.