ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP traded down $13.25 on Friday, hitting $259.96. 6,366,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,555. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $165.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.