ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 1,674 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 48,668 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 451,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,119,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 51,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.22. 275,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,276. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $52.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

