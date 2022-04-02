ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 4,295 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.62.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,695,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,953,383. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.03%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

