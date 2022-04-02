ARGI Investment Services LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,034,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,580,137. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.32 and a 200 day moving average of $171.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $160.68 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

