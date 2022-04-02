ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.41. 2,860,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,709. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.20 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.65.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

