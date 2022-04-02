ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,866,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,296,359. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.83 and a one year high of $96.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

