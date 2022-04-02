ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 1,801 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.43% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.07. The stock had a trading volume of 32,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,407. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $54.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.06.

