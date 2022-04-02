ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,933,000 after purchasing an additional 141,702 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,760,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,297,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,211,000 after purchasing an additional 107,991 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,265,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,875,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $52.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $802,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,676 shares of company stock worth $2,535,695 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

