ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 9,924 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in UFP Industries by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 35,869 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $1,349,968.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

UFPI stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.40. 386,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,314. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.50 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.31%.

About UFP Industries (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

