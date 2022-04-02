ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,006 PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 426.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKI traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.57. The company had a trading volume of 925,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,986. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.51. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

