ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 609 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 6.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 10.6% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 11.0% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 7.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 1,537.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 660,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,052. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.76.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

